Assets of cracker unit owners involved in explosions will be confiscated: Andhra Minister Anitha

Amaravati, Mar 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday told the assembly that the state government would confiscate and auction the assets of the fireworks factory owners involved in fatal explosions to compensate the victims.

Her remarks come a day after Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu vowed that his government would deal sternly with people responsible for such negligence.

“The government is ready to confiscate the assets of crackers’ unit owners involved in explosions to distribute them among the victims,” she said.

Further, Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy announced the introduction of a 10 per cent road safety cess on vehicles during registration.

With road safety cess, he said the state will collect Rs 22.5 crore per month and Rs 270 crore annually.

Earlier, Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar said the state government is spending Rs 6,000 crore to build new electric sub-stations across the state.

In his address, the Energy Minister said the initiative includes 200 sub-stations in places experiencing excess power load.

“As many as 200 sub-stations are being built across the state where there is high load. Nearly Rs 6,000 crore is being spent to build these sub-stations, said Kumar.

According to the Energy Minister, 33/11 KV sub-stations are being sanctioned across the state where the demand is high.

These projects are also designed to overcome future demand, and two 220 KV sub-stations worth Rs 46 crore are being built in Vizianagaram district, he said.

Kumar noted that electricity demand from industry, business, domestic and agriculture sectors continues to rise every year. PTI STH ROH