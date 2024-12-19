Assets of over Rs 3 crore recovered from ex-constable of MP transport dept

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Lokayukta Police on Thursday recovered assets of more than Rs 3 crore including Rs 2.85 crore in cash from the residences of a former constable with the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department, an official said.

Two properties of Saurabh Sharma, the former constable, in the posh Arera Colony here were raided in the morning, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virendra Singh told PTI.

Besides cash, gold worth Rs 50 lakh and some silver were also seized.

Documents related to properties were also found and were being scrutinised, the DSP added.

Sharma was untraceable, the police official said, adding that a case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Sharma had taken voluntary retirement about a year ago, sources said. PTI ADU KRK