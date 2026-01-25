Assets worth over Rs 30 crore seized in codeine cough syrup case

Varanasi (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Police in Varanasi on Sunday seized assets worth Rs 30.52 crore as part of action against accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal and his family in connection with illegal supply of codeine-laced cough syrup, an official said.

The action was initiated under Section 68(F) (seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, who is the father of the alleged kingpin in the case Shubham Jaiswal.

Uttar Pradesh Police is probing an illegal network involved in the smuggling of highly regulated codeine-laced cough syrups across the state.

According to the DCP Varuna Zone, Pramod Kumar, properties worth approximately Rs 30.52 crore, allegedly acquired through criminal activities by the accused and his family in the codeine cough syrup case, have been seized.

A notice of attachment has been posted on their house located in Kayastha Tola, Prahlad Ghat.

In addition, approximately Rs 3 crore deposited in three accounts of the Indian Bank have also been seized. Based on the evidence, a Warrant-B has been served against the accused, the police said. PTI COR NAV RT RT