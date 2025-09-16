Assets worth Rs 1 crore of drug trafficker frozen in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) In a crackdown on narcotics trafficking, police in Pratapgarh district on Tuesday froze assets worth around Rs 1 crore belonging to an alleged drug trafficker under 'Operation Chakravyuh', officials said.

The action was taken against Ghanshyam alias Laddu, 34, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Pratapgarh, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Superintendent of Police B Aditya said.

On February 16 this year, the Pratapgarh police had intercepted a truck and recovered 20.82 kg of crude brown sugar concealed in a "secret" diesel tank, with an estimated market value of Rs 20 crore. The truck driver, Ghanshyam, and his associate Pushkar Lal Meena were arrested in connection with the case, the SP said.

Investigations revealed that Ghanshyam was allegedly smuggling brown sugar from Manipur and supplying it in Pratapgarh, Mandsaur and Marwar regions.

Following a detailed probe, police found that Ghanshyam had acquired assets using proceeds from the illicit trade. These included a luxury house in Tilak Nagar valued at Rs 60 lakh, a Tata truck worth Rs 20 lakh and a Toyota Fortuner car valued at Rs 20 lakh.

"The police report was forwarded to the Competent Authority and Administrator (SAFEMA & NDPS Act), New Delhi, which on September 16 accepted the proposal and ordered the freezing of the properties," SP Aditya said.

He added that strict action against such criminals and their accomplices will continue under 'Operation Chakravyuh'. PTI AG KVK KVK