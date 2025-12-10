Assistant commissioner stamps, clerk arrested for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 10 (PTI) An assistant commissioner of stamps and his clerk were arrested by the vigilance team for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a farmer at Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli collectorate, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested officials have been identified as Assistant Commissioner (Stamps) Ravinder Mahatta and his clerk Ashvani. They were caught during a raid conducted by the vigilance squad at their office on Tuesday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of the vigilance team, Azad Singh, said the action was taken following a complaint lodged by Mahesh, a farmer from Hathchhoya village under Unn tehsil.

According to the complaint, the officials allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for compounding a stamp duty evasion case imposed on sale deeds, Singh said.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both officials, and they have been arrested, the DSP added.

Singh further said that Assistant Commissioner Ravinder Mahatta earlier issued notices to the farmer after imposing stamp duty in connection with the alleged evasion case. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ