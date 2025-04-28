Assistant professor booked for posting objectionable content on social media after Pahalgam attack

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against an assistant professor in the Linguistic Department of Lucknow University for allegedly posting objectionable content on social media after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, an official said on Monday.

The police action against Madri Kakoti came on a complaint by Jatin alias Manmohan Shukla, who alleged that she "is continuously attacking the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India" with her posts on X handle.

"Her post was also shared by a Pakistani media channel," Shukla said in his complaint.

Shukla is a MA Hindi first year student at the Lucknow University. He is associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Hasanganj police station under various sections including 196(1)(a) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and 197 (1) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) of the BNS and under the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, the police official said.

She has also been booked under BNS sections 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person), 152 (act endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353(2) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing false information, rumour or alarming news... which is likely to create ... feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), according to the the police. PTI NAV RT