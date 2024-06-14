Assistant professor serious after assault inside college by ex-student, associates in MP's Betul

Betul (MP), Jun 14 (PTI) An assistant professor of Sanskrit was severely assaulted allegedly by a former student and his associates in the Government Jaywanti Haksar (JH) College here on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

An attempt to murder case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia said.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the accused, Annu Thakur, and 5-7 of his associates allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of assistant professor Neeraj Dhakad and then beat him with rods till he fell unconscious.

Kotwali police station in-charge Devkaran Deharia said a case had been registered against Annu Thakur and his associates, adding they would be arrested soon.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the accused with with their faces covered and carrying sticks while approaching Dhakad's room.

Nobody came to the victim's rescue and he was rushed to a nearby hospital after the accused left, college sources said.

He has been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment as his condition is serious, they added.

In his complaint, Dhakad said he was sitting in the Sanskrit department when five youths came, threw chilli powder in his eyes and rained at least 10 blows on his head with rods, apart from fracturing his hands and legs, a police official informed.

JH College Janbhagidari Samiti president Ghanshyam Madaan claimed the accused were not students of the college.

"I was informed that 5-6 persons have attacked the professor and hit him with rods. They tried to kill him. Though the cause behind the assault is not clear, someone told me that sometime back a few students were trying to run away after snatching his seal and manhandling him. He prevented them from doing so," Madaan said.

Dhakad filed a complaint with the college authorities that time but did not pursue it further, he added.