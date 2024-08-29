Assistant Registrar lands in ACB net for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) An Assistant Registrar working at the office of Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Medchal Malkajgiri district was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday while allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh bribe.

The Assistant Registar demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a complainant in exchange of an official favour i,e. "for favour in the cases filed by a Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd against the family members of the complainant and his friend, an ACB release said here.

The accused thereby discharged his duty "improperly and dishonestly", it said adding that the bribe amount was recovered from him.

The case is under investigation.