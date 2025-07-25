Assistant sub inspector commits suicide in Gurugram PG

Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) A 48-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI), a father of two children, allegedly committed suicide in a paying guest accommodation here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar. He had recently been transferred to the PO staff.

He was living in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 38, where he had moved around 10-12 days ago. On Friday morning, the PG staff informed the police regarding the incident. They rushed to the spot and found his body hanging from a noose.

Police said that they did not find a suicide note in the room, but they found many empty liquor bottles.

A senior police officer said ASI Sunil could have been stressed, but the police are questioning the other residents and the PG staff. A special team has been formed to investigate the reasons behind the extreme step.

Sunil is a father of two children and was a native of Gahali village in Mahendragarh district, police added. PTI COR HIG HIG