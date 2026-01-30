Assistant teacher suspended in MP's Katni for hoisting torn Tricolour at primary school on Jan 26

Katni (MP), Jan 30 (PTI) An assistant teacher at a primary school in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh was suspended for allegedly violating the National Flag Code on Republic Day, an official said on Friday.

A torn Tricolour was hoisted on January 26 at a primary school in Amadi in Bahoriband block, he said.

The action was taken following a report submitted by Rajesh Agrahari, Education Officer of Bahoriband block, the official added.

As per the government order issued in this case, Education Officer Agrahari considered the act of assistant teacher Rakesh Srivastava as gross negligence and indiscipline.

Rakesh Srivastava has been suspended with immediate effect under bylaw 9 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966, it added. PTI BNS MAS BNM