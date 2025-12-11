AssisTech, Bajaj Finserv launch fellowship for entrepreneurs with disabilities

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) AssisTech Foundation, in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv under its CSR initiative, on Thursday announced the launch of imaginATe, a flagship nine-month fellowship supporting people with disabilities at the idea or early stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

Positioned as a major step toward building a more inclusive and entrepreneurial India, imaginATe aims to provide the structure, guidance and access that many founders with disabilities need but often do not receive, the organisation said.

In a statement, ATF, an assistive technology–focused organisation, said the programme is now open for applications, with the window closing on December 15.

Participants will also receive six months of post-fellowship support to ensure long-term momentum and growth, it added.

According to ATF, fellows will receive a range of benefits under the entrepreneurship programme, including a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 and expert-led training in finance, branding, business planning and product fundamentals.

The fellowship also includes a fully funded three-day boot camp in Bengaluru—with travel and accommodation covered—featuring curated workshops, personalised one-on-one mentorship from industry leaders and domain experts, technology access, ecosystem exposure and six months of structured post-fellowship guidance.

Prateek Madhav, Co-Founder and CEO of ATF, said entrepreneurs with disabilities often face systemic barriers—not due to lack of capability but due to limited access, mentorship and visibility.

"With imaginATe, we aim to bridge that gap. Our goal is to empower founders with disabilities with the tools, confidence and opportunities they need to build world-class ventures. We believe this fellowship will help unlock a generation of innovators who will shape a more inclusive future for India," he said.

Kurush Irani, President–Group CSR, Bajaj Finserv, said the initiative aims to remove barriers, expand opportunities and empower more entrepreneurs with disabilities to turn promising ideas into sustainable and impactful ventures.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, ATF said, adding that applications from tier-2 and tier-3 cities and from women founders are strongly encouraged. PTI AMP SSK