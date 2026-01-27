Associate of cough syrup racket kingpin arrested from UP-Nepal border

Varanasi (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A close associate of the alleged kingpin in an illegal codeine-laced cough syrup trade was arrested by the Varanasi Police from Siddharthnagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vikas Singh Narve, was apprehended while trying to flee to Nepal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Saravanan T said.

Narve, an associated of Shubham Jaiswal, was brought to Varanasi following his arrest, the officer said, adding that a lookout circular and a Red Corner Notice were issued against Narve.

According to the officials, the arrest was made after seizure of assets worth Rs 30.52 crore belonging to accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal and his family. Bhola is the father of Shubham Jaiswal.

Police initiated the seizure under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Police is continuing to probe the illegal network involved in smuggling regulated codeine-laced cough syrups across the state, they added. PTI COR NAV AKY AKY