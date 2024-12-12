Associate of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for Gurugram blast

Gurugram, Dec 12 (PTI) Gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the crude bomb blast outside a club in Sector 29 here earlier this week.

In a purported social media post, Godara alleged that the bomb blasts in Chandigarh and Gurugram were just a "trailer." He accused the operators of dance bars and clubs of earning crores through gambling and hawala transactions, exploiting the poor and evading taxes.

"Ram-Ram Jai Shri Ram to all. I, Rohit Godara, Bikaner, Goldy Brar, have caused the bomb blasts outside two clubs in Chandigarh and in Sector 29 of Gurugram two days ago," he said in the post.

"Gambling bookies, hawala traders and dance clubs who are earning crores of rupees daily will all have to pay tax. This is just a small demo to open your ears. We can create an even bigger explosion which will disintegrate such dance clubs," he added.

He threatened the operators through his post and warned them of bigger consequences.

"Don't take this as our warning, we do what we say. Those who suck the blood of the poor and those who earn crores of rupees by evading the country's taxes, will have to pay," the post read.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police is interrogating the accused Sachin Taliyan, who was arrested in connection with the blast.

Police said that information is being collected about the people involved in orchestrating the blast.

During interrogation, Sachin revealed significant information regarding the blast and efforts are underway to verify them, a senior police officer said.

More people are involved in the matter and they will arrested soon, he said. PTI COR OZ OZ