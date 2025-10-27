Association for visually-impaired holds protest in Shimla against recruitment backlog

Shimla, Oct 27 (PTI) The Blind Persons Association of Himachal Pradesh staged a protest outside the Secretariat on Monday, demanding the state government to clear the backlog in recruitment, officials said.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Secretariat and raised slogans against the state government, warning to launch a 'naked protest' if their demands were not met.

Rajesh Thakur, secretary of the association, said they have been demanding the government to clear the backlog in recruitment for a long time, holding a protest near the Kalibari in Shimla for more than 700 days.

"Whenever we protest outside the Secretariat and block roads, the government gives us assurance, but no concrete action has been taken so far," he said.

"Despite multiple talks and assurances, nothing has been done so far by the government to fulfil our demands. Many posts reserved for the visually-impaired in various departments of the state government have been lying vacant for years, but the government is not recruiting people," Thakur said.