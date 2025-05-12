Association of Indian Diplomats, NCW condemn trolling of Misri; Tharoor, Owaisi, others back FS

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who faced trolling on social media in the wake of India and Pakistan reaching an understanding on May 10 to halt all military actions, has received support from veteran diplomat Nirupama Menon Rao, a body of Indian diplomats and a host of politicians from several parties.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also strongly condemned the trolling of Misri, his family and particularly, his daughter.

The Delhi-based Association of Indian Diplomats issued a statement on Monday, describing Misri's trolling as "appalling and completely unacceptable".

"The Association of Indian Diplomats strongly condemns the trolling and doxing of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family. This is appalling and completely unacceptable. He is an outstanding professional with an impeccable record. Strict action needs to be taken against those responsible," it said.

Leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Left parties backed Misri and deplored the online attack targeting him.

"There's no doubt that @VikramMisri is an outstanding officer who has served the nation admirably for decades, most recently during the current crisis. I stand with him and deplore those who would insult and undermine an honest and hard-working public servant," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X.

A day earlier, Tharoor's party colleague, Sachin Pilot, too had come out in support of Misri.

"I condemn the social media trolling directed at family of the Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri It's unacceptable to target our professional diplomats and civil servants -- those who work dedicatedly to serve the nation," Pilot said in a post on X.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and former foreign secretary Rao had also taken to X on Sunday to extend support to Misri.

Misri assumed charge as the foreign secretary on July 15, 2024.

"A career diplomat from the 1989 batch of the Indian Foreign Service, Ambassador Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, in the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America," according to a profile of the foreign secretary on the MEA website.

His assignments in New Delhi included work on the "Pakistan desk of the Ministry of External Affairs" and stints on the staffs of two foreign ministers (I K Gujral and Pranab Mukherjee), it said.

In the last few days, Misri has addressed a number of press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect, after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full-scale war.

Making the announcement on Saturday evening, Misri had said the director generals of military operations of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call in the afternoon and the next talks were scheduled for May 12.

The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump, in a surprise social media post, claimed that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the United States.

As Misri faced online trolling, Yadav wrote a long post on X in Hindi on Sunday and said such incidents break the morale of honest officers, who work day and night dedicated to the country.

"It is the government's responsibility to make decisions -- not individual officers'. Some anti-social criminal elements are openly crossing all limits of abusive language against the officer and his family, but neither the BJP government nor any of its ministers is coming forward to protect his honour and respect or discussing possible action against those who make such unwanted posts," Yadav said.

Rao called the trolling of the senior diplomat "utterly shameful" and said it "crosses every line of decency".

"It's utterly shameful to troll Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family over the India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement. A dedicated diplomat, Misri has served India with professionalism and resolve, and there is no ground whatsoever for his vilification.

"Doxxing his daughter and abusing his loved ones crosses every line of decency. This toxic hate must stop -- stand united behind our diplomats, not tear them down. #StopTrollingMisri #SupportDiplomats #VikramMisri #IndianDiplomacy #NoToDoxxing," she said in a post on X.

Owaisi also came out in support of Misri.

"Mr Vikram Misri is a decent, honest, hard-working diplomat working tirelessly for our nation. Our civil servants work under the executive this must be remembered and they shouldn't be blamed for the decisions taken by the executive or any political leadership running Watan E Aziz," the member of Parliament from Hyderabad said in a post on X on Sunday.

In a statement issued by National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Monday, the panel denounced the sharing of the personal contact details of Misri's daughter on social media, calling it a "grossly irresponsible act".

Rahatkar stressed that personal attacks on the family members of senior civil servants like Misri are not only unacceptable but also morally indefensible.

Calling for restraint and respect in both online and offline spaces, the NCW urged citizens to rise above such behaviour. "Let us choose dignity and responsible conduct," Rahatkar added.