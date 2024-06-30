Association of Malayalam Movie Artists elects new office-bearers

Kochi, Jun 30 (PTI) Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique was on Sunday elected as the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.M.A.).

The 30th General Body meeting of A.M.M.A. was held here. A 17-member executive committee including the new office-bearers for 2024-2027 were elected.

Actors Mohanlal and Unni Mukundan were earlier unanimously elected as the president and the treasurer respectively.

The actors also elected Jagadish and R Jayan as the vice presidents and Baburaj as the joint secretary.

Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan and Ansiba were elected as the executive committee members.

According to the bylaw of the organisation, there should be at least four women in the 17-member body.

Since Kuku Parameswaran and Manju Pillai lost the elections, A.M.M.A office-bearers on Sunday said one post of the executive member was lying vacant and will be filled after the next executive meeting.