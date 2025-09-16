Asst Divisional Engineer arrested in DA case, Rs 2.18 cr cash found during searches

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday said it has arrested an Assistant Divisional Engineer here and Rs 2.18 crore in cash was seized during searches.

A case of Disproportionate Assets to the known sources of income was registered against the Assistant Divisional Engineer (Operations), Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL), for having allegedly acquired assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service, a release from the ACB said.

Searches were conducted at the house of the accused officer and 10 other places which belong to him and his relatives.

During the searches, several properties, including one flat, one ground plus five floor building, one company on 10 acres land, six residential prime open plots, one farm land, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed.

Also, Rs 2.18 crore in cash was also found in the house of one of the suspected benami of the officer.

The searches revealed that the officer had acquired these movable and immovable properties by abusing his official position, the ACB said, adding the searches are still going on.

The market value is expected to be much higher than the official value.

The officer has been arrested. Further investigation is in progress, the ACB added. PTI VVK VVK KH