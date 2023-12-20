Asst manager booked for funnelling more than Rs 25 cr from Noida bank

Noida, Dec 20 (PTI) An employee of a private bank in Noida has been booked for cheating allegedly by illegally transferring more than Rs 25 crore into accounts of his relatives and other associates, police said on Wednesday.

The wife and the mother of the assistant manager of South Indian Bank have also been booked by the Noida Police, they said.

The FIR in the matter was lodged at the Sector 24 Police Station at the complaint of a representative from the bank, who alleged a fraud of Rs 28.07 crore by Rahul Sharma, assistant manager at the bank's Sector 22 branch.

"Some officers of the South Indian bank had approached me with a complaint that an employee of the bank at the rank of assistant manager has siphoned off over Rs 25 crore from the bank and illegally transferred those funds into accounts of his relatives," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander said.

"A preliminary inquiry was done into the case after which an FIR has been registered against the assistant bank manager and his family members. The funds were transferred into the accounts of family members and other accounts also," he said.

Renjtih R Nair, the deputy general manager and regional head of the South Indian Bank, in his complaint alleged that bank's preliminary investigation revealed that Sharma, with a dishonest intention and abusing his official powers, had made several unauthorised and fraudulent transactions either for the benefit of himself or certain people or entities.

Nair in his complaint said they were yet to ascertain the identity of the alleged beneficiaries of the siphoned off amount, which they pegged at Rs 28.07.

The FIR has been lodged under counts of fraud, forgery, and criminal breach of trust by a servant, said police, adding, an investigation is underway in the case. PTI KIS VN VN