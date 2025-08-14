Assurance committee to be reconstituted, says Himachal Speaker

Shimla, Aug 14 (PTI) It has been seen that the assurances given in the Assembly by the ministers are not monitored, so we are re-constituting the assurance committee, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said on Thursday.

Earlier, there was an assurance committee in the Assembly and it would be re-constituted to ensure that the assurance given by the ministers to the legislatures are monitored, he said while addressing mediapersons here.

The MLAs had at times raised the issue that they were given assurance on their questions but nothing concrete was done and when the same question was asked again, the assurance was repeated.

Pathania said that the state Assembly has revived the petition committee after about 28 years. Earlier, this committee existed in the sixth and seventh Vidhan Sabha, but it was not constituted after that.

Members of both the ruling party and the opposition have been included in the committee. PTI BPL MNK MNK