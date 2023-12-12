Assure cyclone-affected farmers of paddy procurement, Andhra Pradesh CM tells MLAs

Amaravati, Dec 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed YSRCP MLAs and officials to assure farmers affected by Michaung cyclone that the government will buy their wet and discoloured paddy.

The Chief Minister gave these directives as a review meeting on cyclone-affected crops and paddy procurement held at his camp office.

"The Civil Supplies Corporation would purchase the wet and discoloured paddy from the farmers and the same message should be clearly conveyed to them," Reddy told the MLAs, according to an official press release.

If needed, he said officials should relax the rules for procurement to do justice to farmers, noting that purchases should be done through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) while the Civil Supplies Corporation will transport paddy to rice mills.

Besides the steps initiated to give input subsidy to farmers, the CM instructed officials to pay insurance to those farmers who suffered crop loss under the free crop insurance scheme.

Meanwhile, officials apprised the CM that crop loss enumeration work has begun and the lists would be displayed from December 19 to 22 at RBKs for social audit.

Following the district collectors' scrutiny, they said the final compensation lists would be sent to the government by the month-end.

Further, Reddy directed officials to ensure that input subsidy is paid to farmers before Sankranti festival. PTI STH SS