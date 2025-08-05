Aster DM Healthcare to set up Rs 580-cr multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 580 crore to set up a state-of-the-art, 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in Yeshwanthpur.

The upcoming facility will be the company’s fifth hospital in the city, taking Aster’s total bed capacity in Bengaluru to 2,580, according to Dr Azad Moopen, founder and chairman, Aster DM Healthcare.

The hospital is expected to become operational in the second half of FY 2028-29, the company said in a press release.

“This new hospital reflects our asset-light expansion strategy, leveraging Built-to-Suit models to deliver world-class healthcare infrastructure in high-demand corridors while maintaining capital efficiency,” Dr Moopen added. PTI JR SSK