Astrologer, 5 others booked for cheating Mumbai woman; anti-superstition Act invoked

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) A man claiming to be an astrologer and five others were booked for allegedly duping a 57-year-old woman of Rs 52.80 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 268 grams by promising partnership in hotel business in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The woman and her family members, residents of suburban Borivali, were being cheated since January 2020 by the astrologer, Vijay Balu Joshi (28), and his aides, a police official said.

The astrologer made false promises to the victim and demanded money for investment in hotel business. He also took money to repay loans to his creditors, said the official.

Over the years, Joshi and his aides managed to get Rs 52.80 lakh and gold ornaments weighing 268 grams from the woman, he said.

A complaint was filed by the victim at the Borivali Police Station after the astrologer reneged on his promises, said the official.

Based on the complaint, the astrologer and five others were booked for cheating under the IPC and under relevant provisions of an anti-superstition and black magic Act, he said.

Further probe was underway. PTI DC RSY