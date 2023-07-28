Astrologer arrested for raping minor girl in Kerala

Kottayam, July 28 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old astrologer for allegedly raping a minor girl multiple times since last year.

Vaikom resident Sudharshanan, who is also an ex-serviceman, was arrested by police in a case registered on July 12.

Sudharshanan was sexually abusing the 15-year-old girl from November 2022, police said.

Police said he had threatened the girl, saying he would publish her objectionable pictures and videos and kill her.

"The incident came to light after the girl's friends informed the teacher about the incident, who then intimated the police and other authorities," police said.

The minor's statement was recorded on July 12 itself but the accused has been absconding since then.

The family of the child had protested against the delay in nabbing the accused.