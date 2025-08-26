Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla meets UP Governor Anandiben Patel in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his family members, on Tuesday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Indian Air Force Group Captain, who recently returned from a historic space mission to the International Space Station, offered floral tributes to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Bhavan, an official statement said.

On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and the City Montessori School (CMS), both in Lucknow, for the dissemination of scientific innovation.

Under this MoU, the benefits of technical expertise, modern curriculum, and state-of-the-art laboratories of the AKTU will be extended to the students and teachers of the CMS and deprived government schools, it said.

The objective is to provide intensive and experiential learning opportunities to the students through an innovative model approach, it added.

The AKTU will train the students and teachers of the CMS. The "master trainers" will then impart practical skills like scientific innovation, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and robotics to the students of rural and nearby schools. This will extend the benefits of this transformative educational approach to other schools in the region as well, the statement said.

Patel presented Shukla with a shawl and books published by the Raj Bhavan and enquired about his training and well-being. She also enquired about the ISS and the scientific experiments being conducted in space, it said.

The governor said the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to further encourage research for the prediction of natural disasters like tsunamis and earthquakes. In this context, the role of space research is very important, she said.

Shukla presented the symbol of the Space Mission to the governor and recounted his experiences of training, research work in space, food arrangements, yoga practices, and upcoming space missions. He also shared how he communicated with his children from space. He said several problems on Earth can be solved through space research, the statement said.