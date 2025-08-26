Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla visits alma mater in Lucknow, says feels like coming back home

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from a historic space mission to the International Space Station, visited his alma mater City Montessori School, Aliganj campus, on Tuesday and was welcomed with cultural performances by students.

"It feels great to be back," said Shukla, who was accompanied by his wife Kamna and their son Kiash, as he walked through the familiar corridors of the school amid a drizzle.

Dressed in a crisp black and white outfit, the Air Force Group Captain interacted with students, teachers and staff, sharing fond memories of his school days.

In a lighthearted moment, Shukla said, "It feels especially fun to see the teachers I was once scared of dancing today. Times have changed." His remark was met with laughter and applause from his former teachers.

For Shukla, the visit brought back memories of his student life.

"It all feels so familiar. These were the classrooms where I once studied. The feeling is great. It feels like coming back home," he told reporters.

Shukla recently became the second Indian after Rakesh Sharma to go to space and the first to visit the International Space Station.

Shukla, or Shux as goes his call sign, completed a groundbreaking 18-day mission aboard Axiom 4 to the International Space Station, where he participated in advanced scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.