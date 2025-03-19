Astronauts' patience, courage, confidence new example of inspiration: Jharkhand Guv

Ranchi, Mar 19 (PTI) Welcoming NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar said their patience, courage and confidence have set a new example of inspiration.

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth early on Wednesday after nine months' stay at the International Space Station.

Their eight-day journey in space stretched to nine months due to a glitch in their Boeing spacecraft.

"Heartiest congratulations to Indian-origin American astronaut Sunita Williams on her safe return after a 9-month adventurous journey in space! Their patience, courage and confidence have set a new example of inspiration," Governor Gangwar said in a post on X.

Williams has an India link. The former US Navy captain, Williams, 59, was born to a Gujarati father Deepak Pandya, hailing from the Mehsana district, and a Slovenian mother Ursuline Bonnie Pandya, in 1965, in Ohio.

The governor also extended "heartiest congratulations to all the scientists associated with this historic mission".

The SpaceX capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico, hours after departing the International Space Station.

The splashdown occurred off the coast of Tallahassee in the Florida Panhandle, bringing their unplanned odyssey to an end.

Within an hour, the astronauts were out of their capsule, waving and smiling at the cameras while being hustled away in reclining stretchers for routine medical checks. PTI NAM SBN SBN