Astronauts, policymakers to address ISpA's space conclave on Nov 18-19

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Astronauts and policymakers from India, Japan and European nations will brainstorm on the future of space exploration at a two-day conference organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) here next week.

The India International Space Conclave (IISC), scheduled for November 18-19, will have the theme 'Expanding Horizons: Innovation, Inclusion and Resilience in the New Space Age' and see the participation of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and astronaut-designates Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair and Angad Pratap.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, Indian Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka, Italy’s Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli, and former IAF chiefs V R Chaudhari and RKS Bhadauria among others will address the conclave.

Former Japan's astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and Deputy Chief of Mission, the Embassy of Japan, too will address the conference.

The conclave will witness various MoU exchanges in the presence of delegates from many countries, including France, Australia and a special delegation from Japan.

"IISC 2025 aims to bring together global policymakers, industry pioneers and innovators to march together and translate this vision into reality," Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General of ISpA, said.

The conclave's agenda is designed to produce actionable outcomes featuring 11 focused sessions, with over 100 delegates to discuss Geospatial and SatCom Policy and Sustainable Space Operations.

"The key outcomes will be stronger international partnerships, a clearer policy path for private industry and a unified strategy to accelerate India's journey to becoming a self-reliant global space leader," Bhatt said.