Astronomical Society of India to hold public events in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (PTI) The Astronomical Society of India (ASI), engaged in promotion of Astronomy and related branches of science in the country, will organise a series of events here to reach out to people.

Advertisment

"A Celebration of Astronomy" is being organised by the ASI Public Outreach and Education Committee between January 31 and February 4.

Scientist Aloke Kumar, who has a keen interest in Astrophotography, among others will be sharing his knowledge with the public.

"We have been organising these outreach programmes aimed at encouraging people towards astronomical sciences for little over 10 years now. This is part of the annual meeting of ASI that is held in different cities every year. Last year, it was in Indore," said prof Dibyendu Nandi of IISER Kolkata, who is also the current chairperson of the public outreach and education committee of ASI.

Advertisment

Earlier, PTI on Tuesday (January 30) wrongly reported that the event was being organised by IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research).

According to Nandi, astronomical sciences take outreach seriously and put a lot of thought into curating events.

Further, S Seetha, emeritus scientist from Raman Research Institute, Bengaluru, will be presenting the results from AstroSat, the first dedicated astronomy space mission from India.

Seetha's talk is slated for February 3 at JN Planetarium at 4.30 pm. PTI JR SA