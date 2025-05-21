Astrophysicist Jayant Narlikar cremated with full state honours

Pune: People from all walks of life attended the last rites of eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar here as he was cremated with full state honours.

The last rites were performed at the Vaikunth electric crematorium in the city. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offered floral tributes to his mortal remains at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), the institution Narlikar founded.

Narlikar, 86, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, died in his sleep on Tuesday morning.

Students, teachers, researchers from IUCAA, neighbouring National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Savitribai Phule Pune University and other institutions and people from various walks of life including theatre, literature and arts paid their last respects to him.