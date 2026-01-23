ASU offers two-country study pathway for Indian students at its London campus

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Arizona State University introduced ASU London to the Indian education ecosystem on Friday, outlining a new global education model that allows students to pursue a UK-accredited bachelor's degree with a pathway to postgraduate studies in the United States.

The announcement was made at an event held here, led by ASU Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Howard, and was attended by policymakers, industry leaders, partner universities and international education bodies, a statement said.

Arizona State University (ASU) London offers a two-country academic pathway, combining British academic standards with the strengths of American applied learning and innovation.

Under this model, eligible Indian students can complete a UK-accredited undergraduate degree and, upon successful completion, gain guaranteed entry to a master's programme at ASU in the US.

ASU President Michael M Crow said this initiative reflects the university's commitment to rethinking global higher education by integrating academic rigour with practical learning.

"We are creating a global education experience that prepares students for opportunity, mobility, and impact," he said.

Howard added that Indian students are increasingly seeking globally connected education pathways that balance theoretical knowledge with real-world learning, and ASU London aims to meet those aspirations.

The ASU London Centre for Advanced Learning is an independent, UK-accredited higher education institution supported by ASU and its partner, Cintana Education.

The institution offers students the opportunity to study in London while accessing internationally recognised postgraduate degrees from ASU, which is ranked among the top one per cent of universities globally. PTI MHS SKL SMV MHS SMV OZ OZ