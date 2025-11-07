At 150, 'Vande Mataram' celebrates India's collective consciousness: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said 150 years of the "Vande Mataram" song marks a historic moment celebrating India's collective consciousness and spirit of patriotism.

Addressing a state-level function organised at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here to commemorate 150 years of the national song, Sharma said it gave voice to India's freedom struggle and "ignited a flame of nationalism" in the hearts of millions.

"'Vande Mataram' is not merely a song; it is the call of our soul and a symbol of our infinite devotion to the motherland," the chief minister said.

He said when Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the lyrical composition in "Anandmath", he could not have imagined that it would become the battle cry for countless freedom fighters.

Sharma said the song became the "life force" of the freedom movement, a mantra for revolutionaries, and a unifying thread for Indians.

He also spoke about how Rabindranath Tagore's rendition of the song in Kolkata had moved the entire audience in 1896 — when it was sung for the first time.

"It possesses the power to unite all Indians and embodies spiritual energy that awakens the nation's collective consciousness. It connects us with our shared identity and roots. Even today, it remains as relevant as ever," he said, urging the youth to imbibe the song's spirit for nation-building.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is "making its mark globally, from sending missions to space to leading the digital revolution".

"This progress is possible because we are proud of our culture and remain connected to our roots," Sharma said.

The chief minister said the central government's decision to hold a nationwide celebration of the 150th anniversary of the "Vande Mataram" was historic.

"It is not just a festival, but a national movement aimed at connecting citizens, especially the youth and students, with the revolutionary spirit behind the song," he said.

Sharma asked young people to learn the history and meaning of "Vande Mataram", understand the lyrics, and live up to its values.

"Singing the song is not enough. One must translate patriotism into action," he said.

Earlier, Sharma visited a state-level exhibition at the stadium depicting the heroes of the 1857 revolution and India's freedom movement.

He also viewed a sand art installation dedicated to the "Vande Mataram" song and felicitated outstanding sportspersons.

The event saw participation from school students and artists, among other people. Local folk artistes performed with traditional instruments.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore, MoS for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, state Finance Commission chairman Arun Chaturvedi, and other leaders were also present on the occasion.