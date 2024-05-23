At 16, Kaamya Karthikeyan becomes youngest Indian to scale Mt Everest

Jamshedpur, May 23 (PTI) Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16-year-old mountaineer, has become the youngest Indian to climb Mt Everest from Nepal side, the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF) said on Thursday.

An official of the TSAF, which supported her endeavour, said Kaamya was accompanied by her father, Commander S Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, during the journey to the highest peak on the earth.

The girl and her father reached the summit at 8848 metres on May 20.

"We are incredibly proud of Kaamya Karthikeyan's extraordinary achievement of summiting Mt. Everest at such a young age. Her journey is a testament to the spirit of perseverance, meticulous preparation, and unwavering determination," TSAF Chairman Chanakya Chaudhary said in a statement.

Kaamya was a recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar, an award given to children for their exceptional achievement. PTI BS NN