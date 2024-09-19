At 21.1 deg C, Delhi records lowest minimum temperature in Sep in 14 years

New Delhi: Intermittent rainfall over the last few days led to a dip in the mercury levels in the national capital, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday -- its lowest for September in 14 years.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data of the last 14 years, Thursday's minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13.

In comparison, the lowest minimum temperature for the corresponding period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees celsius, the data showed.

As the monsoon prepares to make its exit from the city, Delhiites continue to enjoy its final few days. Delhi has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall so far this season, 67 per cent above normal, as per the IMD data.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies and thundershowers during the day and said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 98 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 57 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.