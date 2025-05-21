At 30.2, Delhi records highest minimum temperature this summer season

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday recorded the highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorm with rain. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 64 per cent.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 201.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.