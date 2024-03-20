At 33.6 deg C, Delhi sees hottest day since Jan

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Mercury rose to 33.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday, recording the highest maximum temperature since January, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The national capital recorded 31.4 degrees Celsius on March 14, the second highest maximum temperature so far this season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 26 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecasted a partly cloudy sky for Thursday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 32 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category with a reading of 229, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI SJJ SJJ NB NB