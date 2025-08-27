At 380 mm, Jammu witnesses highest 24-hour rainfall since 1910

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir witnessed unprecedented monsoon onslaught, with Jammu logging 380 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, the highest ever recorded in the city since 1910 when the observatory was set up.

Similarly, Udhampur received the highest recorded rainfall of 630 mm for the same 24-hour period, surpassing the earlier highest of 342 mm on July 31, 2019, a spokesperson of the Meteorological department said.

Jammu got its first observatory in 1910 and the highest record for a 24-hour period was 272.6 mm experienced on August 9, 1973. Earlier, the city had recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall of 228.6 mm nearly a century ago on August 5, 1926.

For Udhampur, the spokesperson quoting the reading from the Air Force observatory set up in the city.

Incidentally, the average rainfall in Jammu and Udhampur for the month of August is 403.1 mm and 418 mm, respectively.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, also recorded a 24-hour rainfall of 284 mm followed by 183.4 mm (Bhaderwah) and 85.4 (Kokernag) and 83.2 (Qazigund) in south Kashmir.

As many as 41 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured in rain-related incidents since Tuesday across Jammu division. The dead included 34 pilgrims who lost their lives in a landslide en route to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK