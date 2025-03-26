At 38.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest March day since 2022

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi registered its hottest March day since 2022 on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature settling 7.4 notches above normal at 38.9 degrees Celsius.

The temperature was higher than the 37.1 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday, the previous highest for the month this year.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the last time the national capital had registered such high temperatures during the month was in 2022 when the maximum temperature was recorded at 39.1 degrees Celsius on March 29.

The highest temperature for the month in 2024 was recorded on March 29 at 37.8 degrees Celsius. The previous year, the hottest day of the month was March 15, recording a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

On Wednesday, the observatory at Ridge recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, 6.3 notches above normal.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 19 per cent and 52 per cent during the day. The minimum temperature had settled at 17.7 degrees Celsius, the IMD reported.

The Met office has predicted strong surface winds for Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature likely to rise to 19 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading at 4 pm was 231.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast an improvement, predicting a shift to the 'moderate' category over the next two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.