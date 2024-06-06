At 43.7 deg C, Chittorgarh hottest place in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Chittorgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the hottest place in the state, according to the meteorological department.

This was followed by a high of 43.3 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 43.2 degrees Celsius in Banasthali (Tonk), 43.1 degrees Celsius in Anta (Baran), 43 degrees Celsius in Karauli, 42.8 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 42.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, 42.5 degrees Celsius in Churu, 42.4 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 42 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara and 41.6 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

The weather department said a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring light to moderate rains in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions from June 7 to 9.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms at some places in western Rajasthan on June 7, it said.

However, a significant change in the maximum temperature is unlikely in the next four-five days. It is likely to remain below 45 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.