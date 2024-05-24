At 45.8 degrees Celsius, Akola clocks highest maximum temperature in Vidarbha

Nagpur, May 24 (PTI) Akola on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, the highest in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

Advertisment

On Thursday, Akola had recorded 45.5 degrees Celsius temperature.

It was followed by Brahmapuri at 45 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal 44.5, Wardha and Washim 44.2 each, Amravati 44, Chandrapur 43.4, Gadchiroli 42.8, Nagpur 42.6, Buldhana 41.5 and Gondia 41.8 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are expected to prevail on Saturday at Akola, Amravati and Chandrapur.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Nagpur, Gondia, Wardha and Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha. PTI CLS NP