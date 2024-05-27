At 47.1 degrees Celsius, Brahmapuri hottest in Maharashtra

Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) Brahmapuri in Chandrapur district recorded 47.1 degrees Celsius, the highest in Maharashtra, on Monday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Besides Brahmapuri, several places in the state’s Vidarbha region experienced sweltering heat with maximum temperatures crossing 40 degrees, IMD said.

Nagpur recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees, Amravati (45.0), Wardha (45.0), Chandrapur (44.8), Bhandara (44.5), Gondia (44.5), Gadchiroli (44.0), Yavatmal (42.5), Akola (42.2) and Washim (41.2).

According to IMD Nagpur, heatwave conditions are expected to prevail in Chandrapur, Akola and Yavatmal on Tuesday and Akola on Wednesday.

The weather bureau has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty wind with 40-50 kmph speed and light to moderate rain at isolated places over Gadchiroli.

It has forecast similar weather at isolated places in Chandrapur and Yavatmal districts at night. PTI CLS NR