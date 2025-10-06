At a glance: Key constituencies, incumbent MLAs in Bihar’s first phase polls on Nov 6

Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday announced that the 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11.

Following are some of the key constituencies out of 121, which will go to polls in the first phase on November 6, along with the party and the candidate representing the seats: * Raghopur -- RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) --Tejashwi Prasad Yadav * Begusarai -- BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) -- Kundan Kumar * Khagaria -- INC (Indian National Congress) -- Chhatrapati Yadav * Ujairpur -- RJD--Alok Kumar Mehta *Lakhisarai -- BJP --Vijay Kumar Sinha * Hilsa -- JD (U) (Janata Dal (United) -- Krishnamurari Sharan * Nalanda -- JD(U) -- Shrawon Kumar * Barh -- BJP -- Gyanendra Kumar Singh * Patna Sahib -- BJP -- Nand Kishore Yadav * Arrah -- BJP -- Amrendra Pratap Singh * Shahpur -- RJD-- Rahul Tiwary * Buxar -- INC-- Sanjay Kr. Tiwari