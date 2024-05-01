At BJP rally in Mumbai, Fadnavis promises to bring out list of MVA-era 'scams'

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was facilitating vaccine production in the country during the pandemic, the then-MVA government in the state was indulging in alleged scams.

Addressing the first mega rally of the BJP in Mumbai, where voting in the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 20, Fadnavis claimed he would bring out a list of alleged scams that took place in the city civic body BMC and during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime (Nov 2019-June 2022).

"There was a great opportunity for the (MVA) dispensation in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic to demonstrate leadership. PM Modi was leading from the front and provided resources and raw materials to scientists to make the vaccine (against COVID-19).

"But they (MVA government) were indulging in scams like irregularities in supply of 'khichadi' (meal for labourers, homeless people) and procurement of body bags. They are 'kafan chor' (coffin thief) who did not even spare the dead in their plunder," alleged the BJP leader, hitting out at his rivals.

The opposition MVA consists of the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

"I will soon come out with a list of their scams. I will ask people to wait for sometime so that I can elaborate on their deeds," said Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio.

BJP Lok Sabha nominees Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North West) and Mihir Kotecha (Mumbai North East) were present at the rally along with the party's city unit president Ashish Shelar.

Without naming Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, "Now a days, the standard of his speeches has gone down. He should not forget he is the chief of a political party. I want to warn those who use foul language against us that we can respond to their criticism more severely." The deputy CM noted that the Shiv Sena under Thackeray's leadership failed to bring mega projects in the metropolis despite controlling the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for years.

"The BMC's functioning was always under their control, but they could not bring any mega project for the benefit of citizens of Mumbai. Prime Minister Modi gave projects like metro rail, STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants), Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Coastal Road, the new international airport in Navi Mumbai and helped Mumbai local trains to get better. What is their contribution in any of these projects?" he wondered.

Mumbai has half a dozen Lok Sabha seats and all of them will vote in the fifth phase. PTI ND RSY