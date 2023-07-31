At C20 summit, Rajasthan governor stresses on challenges of environmental protection

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday emphasised the need to pay attention to challenges related to environmental protection and development and said there is a need to connect the modern generation with the folk traditions.

Advertisment

Mishra was addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day summit of Civil 20, an official engagement group of the G20.

He said civil society organisations should work towards addressing challenges related to gender inequality, sustainable development and climate change.

There is an ancient and unique tradition of worshipping nature in Indian culture, Mishra said and added that the work of bringing awareness should be done on a large scale.

Advertisment

There is a need to connect the modern generation with the folk traditions, he said.

According to a statement, Mishra said it is necessary that humans have affection for each other to remove economic inequality, gender disparity and achieve the goal of sustainable development. To achieve these goals, civil society organisations can play an important role in adapting the country's development plans.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has progressed rapidly on the path of development. Under a strong ecosystem of public infrastructure and a series of national missions, effective schemes have been implemented to remove poverty, gender and economic disparity, he said.

Advertisment

Mishra also called the Civil 20 or C20 important from the point of view of establishing a balance between the economic and civil interests of the G20 bloc countries.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the consequences of the conditions created by the exploitation of natural resources are coming out in the form of climate change and added that women, children and the poor and weaker sections have to bear the impact of an adverse climate.

She emphasised on making policies for restrained and equitable use of natural resources by taking all cultures together.

Pointing to the conflicts in different parts of the world, Raje said the present era is not of war. Problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

At the event, Mishra inaugurated the "International Grassroots Survey - 2023" of Mata Amritanandamayi Math. The event was presided over by spiritual teacher Mata Amritanandamayi Devi.