At condolence meet for Ajit Pawar, speakers pay tribute to 'man of action' and skilled administrator

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Prominent personalities ranging from top industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to political leaders cutting across ideologies and party lines paid heartfelt tributes to Ajit Pawar at a condolence meet in Mumbai on Monday, with speakers remembering the departed leader as a "man of action" blessed with stellar administrative skills.

Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra for a record six times and someone hailed for having friends across the political spectrum, died along with four others in a plane crash near Baramati airport in Pune on January 28.

Incidentally, several of the speakers, while paying glowing tributes to the Nationalist Congress Party stalwart, also sought a thorough probe into the air crash, the demand coming amid reports of the 'black box' of the ill-fated Learjet 45 aircraft getting damaged.

Among those who took part at the solemn event at the NSCI Dome were former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, legislative council chairman Ram Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Others included NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP (SP) working president and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule along with her husband Sadanand Sule, as well as the late leader's wife and deputy CM Sunetra Pawar and their children, his brothers Shriniwas and Rajendra. Renowned singer Suresh Wadkar performed devotional songs.

Speakers remembered Ajitdada, as he was fondly addressed by supporters, for his administrative acumen and no-nonsense approach to governance, with several of them highlighting his pivotal role in Maharashtra's infrastructure development and his deep-rooted connection with the cooperative sector.

They described Ajit Pawar as a "man of action" whose absence has created a vacuum in the state's political landscape.

Ajitdada was a leader who never let political differences interfere with the state's development, the speakers recollected.

His discipline and commitment to the welfare of the common man, especially in the rural heartland of the state, remained unmatched until his final breath, they added.

NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil said the tragic incident of January 28 killed Pawar's ambition to strengthen the party organisation and unitedly work for the development of Maharashtra.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who recollected that his association with Ajit Pawar spanned 50 years, said, "If we had gathered here to celebrate Ajitdada's 75th birthday, it would have been good". PTI MR BNM