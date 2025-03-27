At Cong dist chiefs' meet, Kharge calls for unity; says ideology can't be implemented without power

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Giving a clarion call to the party's district chiefs to work unitedly with a long-term strategy to win upcoming state elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asserted the organisation's ideology is strong but it cannot be implemented in the country without power.

Addressing the first of the three scheduled meetings of District Congress Presidents , Kharge said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, INDIA bloc parties fought unitedly against the BJP and its allies, restricting them to 240 seats.

Had the Congress got 20-30 seats more, an alternative government would have been formed, he said.

Calling the DCC chiefs the first line of party' defence at the ground, he said their inputs will be crucial in planning the party's strategy.

"Our 'Save Constitution' campaign exposed BJP-RSS' secret desire to change the Constitution. Today, the BJP is short of majority and dependent on two allies. A prime minister who arrogantly claimed (they would win) 400 seats was dealt a significant blow by us," Kharge told the DCC chiefs from 13 states and three Union Territories present at the Indira Bhawan here.

"The Congress Party secured almost 100 seats. If we had worked harder, we could have gained 20-30 more seats. A gain of such seats could have led to the formation of an alternative government in the country," Kharge said at the meeting.

"Had we achieved this, we could have halted the systematic assault on our independent institutions, democracy, and the Constitution," he said.

He said the Congress' battle against the BJP and the RSS continues both inside and outside Parliament. "We must take this fight to the streets." Appreciating the role of the DCC chiefs, he said, "You are not just our messengers, but the generals of the Congress Party, leading from the front on the ground. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi ji and I recognised the need for direct communication with you." It is essential to appoint the most capable, committed, and hardworking individuals to these positions rather than making selections based on the recommendations of the local leaders, he said.

"Next year (March-April 2026), elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. It is your responsibility to ensure the victory of every candidate in your district," he told the DCC chiefs.

"Most importantly, we must remember to work in unity with a long-term strategy to win elections at the state level. Our ideology is strong, but without power, we cannot implement it. That is why we have to make every effort to strengthen the organisation in states ad return to power," he asserted.

"You are not just carrying forward our ideology but also the fight for India's future. You must take our message to every household. We will fight and establish a government across the country that prioritises people and their issues, our democracy, and our Constitution," he said.

Claiming that independent institutions the Congress built painstakingly are now under attack by those in power, being controlled by a handful of people with allegiance to a particular ideology.

"Today's government accords importance to a particular ideology rather than talent," he noted.

Kharge reiterated the Congress' demand for a caste census to "prove our point and restore social justice".

"In foreign affairs, countries like the USA are not only insulting our citizens, but also embarrassing us by imposing counter-tariffs. Meanwhile, the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states remain focused on creating communal disharmony to divert public attention," he alleged.

These communal issues are deliberately manufactured in the media to benefit the BJP rather than people, Kharge said.

"Our guarantees should serve as a success story. The BJP tries to mislead and misrepresent our achievements," he said.

Kharge said another critical area that requires attention is voters' list management.

"You must have noticed the increasing discrepancies in voter lists, particularly in Maharashtra. We have formed the EAGLE team to deal with this problem. It is constantly monitoring the activities of the Election Commission," he said.

He said the country faces a litany of issues today: the economy is in a shambles, rich are getting richer, the poor becoming poorer, unemployment is at an all-time high and skyrocketing inflation has resulted in the lowest household savings in decades.

Kharge also highlighted "attacks" on the poor, marginalised communities, women, and weaker sections of society are increasing.

The Congress chief also recalled the party's pivotal role in shaping modern India, with its leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and countless others laying the foundation.

District Congress Committee presidents from 13 states and three Union Territories were present during the meeting.