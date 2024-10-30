At Diwali event, CM Shinde speaks on his Thane touch, crackers; engages in subtle poll talk

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said his government has taken several people-oriented steps, especially in the last few months, and hoped for a grand "Diwali" celebration for the Mahayuti on November 23, when assembly poll results will be out.

In an address at the "Diwali Pahat" programme in Thane city, Shinde, while claiming he would not engage in political talk, hinted at the ruling coalition Mahayuti's resolve to retain power in the November 20 assembly elections.

Wishing people on Diwali, Shinde emphasized the importance of communities, particularly recognizing the contributions of women by addressing them as "Ladki Bahins" (beloved sisters), and at the same time also extending his greetings to "Ladke Bhau (beloved brothers).

It may be noted the Shinde government has launched 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' for underprivileged women, who receive financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month, and 'Ladka Bhau Yojana' that provides on-the-job training to unemployed youths with a monthly stipend.

"I don't want to talk politics (at a Diwali event), but in the last two years and three months, we have made numerous 'Lakabhimukh' and 'lokhit' (people-oriented) decisions," Shinde stated, expressing pride in government policies, which he believes, have benefitted a diverse sections of society.

The CM, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, shared his personal connection to Thane, his political turf for decades from where he is seeking re-election (from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat).

"Wherever I go in the country or the world, there's a unique pleasure in coming back to Kopri, Thane, where I meet our people who stand by us in times of joy and sorrow," he said.

The CM conveyed optimism about the current Diwali celebrations, asserting while this year would be prosperous, the next would be "hundred times more comfortable and delightful." The Shiv Sena leader sought blessings from the audience, emphasizing the need for continued support to enable him to fulfil his vision for the state.

Adding a light-hearted note to his address, Shinde remarked on the traditional Diwali celebrations, stating, "While the 'Lavangi' (low sound) firecrackers will burst, ours will be an 'atom bomb',' hinting at the Mahayuti's bright prospects in the crucial polls.

Shinde reminded the gathering to keep November 20 (polling day) in mind, leading to significant "Devachi (Divine) Diwali" celebration on November 23 (counting day).

His speech, while festive in nature, carried underlying tones of political strategy as he prepared for the forthcoming elections.

The event was part of the 'Swar Deepavali' musical programme organized by an NGO, Dharmaveer Pratishthan. It event showcased cultural performances and community spirit. PTI COR RSY