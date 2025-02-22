At DU's 101st convocation, Education Minister Pradhan calls for making Delhi knowledge hub

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged Delhi University students to take a pledge to make the national capital the knowledge hub of the world as he awarded degrees to them at the 101st convocation ceremony of the institute.

Emphasising the Delhi University's (DU's) role in shaping India's intellectual and professional landscape, he remarked it is not just a university but a miniature representation of India with around seven lakh students, including from 85 countries, enrolled in direct and open learning modes.

Pradhan, the chief guest of the event, highlighted DU's legacy by mentioning eminent alumni such as former finance minister Arun Jaitley and newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He stressed the importance of social skills and practices that students gain at DU and underscored the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a roadmap for India's global academic growth.

The Union education minister acknowledged DU's pioneering role in implementing NEP and urged the institution to lead the mission of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Expressing optimism about DU's expansion, Pradhan noted that in addition to its northern and southern campuses, eastern and western campuses are also being established under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

During the event, the education minister awarded degrees to 1,66,494 students digitally and personally presented medals to 10 outstanding students.

Presiding over the convocation, Vice Chancellor Singh encouraged students to embrace perseverance and stated that hard work makes even the impossible achievable.

Presenting DU's 102-year journey, he underscored the university's commitment to excellence and its responsibility in shaping future leaders.

The V-C advised students to balance personal ambitions with national interests and reminded them that deep-rooted values ensure long-term success. He also emphasized the importance of passion in teaching, urging educators to find joy in their profession.

According to the statement, a total of 623 students, including 316 males and 307 females, received PhD degrees at the convocation. Additionally, 83,902 students, comprising regular and Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board students, were awarded degrees.

Furthermore, 82,592 students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) received degrees.