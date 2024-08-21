At Haryana Cong meet, winnability, loyalty stressed upon for candidate selection for assembly polls

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Top Haryana Congress leaders met here on Wednesday to firm up the party's assembly polls strategy with winnability and loyalty stressed upon for candidates' selection.
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uday Bhan, Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala and senior leader Birender Singh, among others, attended the meeting of the party's Pradesh Election Committee at the Constitution Club here.
After the meeting, a party leader present at the meeting told PTI, "Rahul Gandhi has given a clear instruction that those who are loyal and winnable should be given importance in ticket distribution. Our in-charge emphasised this in the meeting." He said the process of selection of candidates will begin within the next few days.
The Election Commission had last Friday announced that polls to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 1 and the results declared on October 4. With the announcement of polls, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state.
Haryana is currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress is looking to unseat the BJP and return to power after 10 years in the opposition.
After the last assembly elections, the BJP formed a coalition government with the Jannayak Janta Party. However, this coalition broke after disagreements over seat sharing in the Lok Sabha elections. Later, the BJP saved its government with the support of Independent MLAs.
In the Lok Sabha elections, held a few months ago, out of the 10 seats in Haryana, the BJP and the Congress won five each. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB