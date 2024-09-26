At Haryana rally, Rahul says won't allow RSS to subvert Constitution

Hisar (Har), Sep 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the RSS, alleging it poses a threat to the Constitution and asserted his party will not allow any attempt to subvert the "Constitution of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and the poor people of India".

Addressing a poll rally in Barwala in Haryana's Hisar district, he said the Constitution protects the poor. "And these RSS people want to undermine the Constitution. It is their target." "We will protect the Constitution. It is the Constitution of Ambedkar ji, (Mahatma) Gandhi ji and the poor people of the country. We will not let them subvert the Constitution," he said.

Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying earlier he used to say that he has a 56-inch chest and now he says has a direct connection with God.

"Have you seen Modi ji's face? Earlier, he was saying that he has a 56-inch chest and now he says he is non-biological and has a direct connection with God. He is panicking. He says entire India is biological and Modi is non-biological. God taught him a lesson in the (Lok Sabha) elections. In Uttar Pradesh, Awadhesh Singh (Samajwadi Party candidate) in Ayodhya defeated the BJP's candidate (in Lok Sabha elections)," he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed drug problem is spreading in Haryana.

"But no action was taken after heroin was seized from Adani port (in Gujarat)," he alleged.

The Congress leader said rights of farmers are being snatched as he attacked the BJP government for not ensuring deserving price to farmers for their produce.

"We have decided that we will give a minimum support price," Gandhi said.

He also lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over the issue of Agnipath scheme, alleging that the rights of a jawan like pension have been "stolen" under the military recruitment programme.

"An Agniveer knows that the name is only Agniveer but its true meaning is that a jawan's rights like pension, canteen and martyr status has been stolen," he said.

Speaking about his party's promises for the October 5 Haryana assembly poll, Gandhi said Rs 2,000 per month will be given to women. Cooking gas cylinder will also be made available at Rs 500.

Gandhi said an old age pension of Rs 6,000 will be given if his party comes to power.

Two lakh government jobs which are lying vacant will be filled, he said. "These 2 lakh jobs will be given to Haryana youths. These will be given equally to youths belonging to each caste with fairness." Meanwhile, at another rally in Assandh in Karnal, Congress MP Kumari Selja appealed to people to vote for the party.

Selja joined the poll campaign in presence of Gandhi in Assandh.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Birender Singh, State Congress chief Udai Bhan, party candidate from Assandh Shamsher Singh Gogi were also present.

Notably, it was after a long time that Hooda and Selja were seen sharing the stage at a public rally.

The BJP had been targeting the Congress over Selja staying away from the poll campaign amid reports that she was sulking.

During the time when other leaders were addressing the rally, Selja was seen talking to Gandhi for a few minutes.

Addressing the rally at Assandh, she said people were fed up with BJP's "misgovernance" during the past ten years.

"Time has come to oust them from power," she said.

"Farmers, poor, labourers, small traders and other sections are waiting to throw out this regime," Selja said as she appealed to people to bring back the Congress to power. PTI CHS ZMN