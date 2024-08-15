At I-Day function near Patna, Nitish Kumar surprised to learn 'oldest' resident younger than him

Patna, Aug 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Thursday taken aback when he learnt that the "oldest" resident of a Dalit settlement, introduced to him near Patna, was several years his junior.

The state's longest-serving CM, who hoisted the tricolour at the historic Gandhi Maidan, visited a 'Mahadalit Tola' soon afterwards, a practice he has maintained on Independence Day for years.

As per custom, the flag was hoisted by one Ramashish Ram, the oldest resident of Mahadalit Tola in Danapur on the outskirts of the state capital.

During his speech, Kumar turned towards Ram and asked him how old he was. "You are just 69? Then why do you look so haggard? Look at me I am 74", exclaimed Kumar.

He also advised Ram to get physically active, saying "look at me. Nobody can guess my age, given the robustness of my physical health".

Incidentally, the assertion of his physical well-being came in the backdrop of rumours about the JD(U) supremo's health, which his detractors, like opposition party RJD and strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, have been referring to in their public pronouncements.

The CM is not known to suffer from any serious ailments and reportedly leads a disciplined life. However, many instances of unrestrained behaviour and slips of the tongue in public have triggered speculations about his health. PTI NAC MNB